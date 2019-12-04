No charges to be filed in Grass Valley sexual assault case

A Penn Valley man arrested in October on sexual assault accusations will not face charges.

Eric Christopher Broxton, 51, was arrested in mid-October after Grass Valley police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Pleasant Street. A woman told officers she knew the suspect.

Broxton was booked that month on a charge of sexual penetration by force or fear, and released on $100,000 in bond.

Broxton appeared Monday in Nevada County Superior Court, and Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh told the judge his office opted against filing charges.

“No criminal complaint will be filed,” Grubaugh said.

According to Grubaugh, there was not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.