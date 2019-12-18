No charges filed in alleged rape on San Juan Ridge

A Riverside County man arrested Saturday on suspicion of rape has been released from jail with no criminal charges filed.

Joshua Gaspar, 19, of Corona, had been charged with kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual assault, forcible rape and false imprisonment after a woman reportedly had been held at gunpoint for several days and raped.

A friend of the victim reported she had called for help Saturday morning after being held against her will on a property in the 12000 block of Shady Creek Drive, a Nevada County Sheriff’s spokesman said. The woman was located with Gaspar at a Grass Valley gas station and Gaspar was arrested, authorities said.

Gaspar had been in custody in county jail on a $1 million bond. But a 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline passed without the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office filing a criminal complaint.

“We had 48 hours” to file a complaint, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said Wednesday. “We were working closely with the Sheriff’s Office. We had investigators out at the property over the weekend.”

During the investigation, Walsh said, it was determined that some of the initial information relayed to sheriff’s deputies turned out to be inaccurate.

“The information that she was held at gunpoint was not accurate,” he said. “The key question (we were trying to determine) was whether the acts were non-consensual.”

Walsh said there still is an active investigation, but the victim has refused to come in for a follow-up interview.

”It’s difficult to know why,” he said. “She could be traumatized. She could be reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Walsh noted his office has a responsibility to not file cases without sufficient proof.

“If we could have ethically filed a case before (Gaspar) was released from custody, we would have,” he said. “It would be unethical to file charges if we don’t have enough evidence to meet the elements of the crime.”

