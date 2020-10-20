No change in bail for Nevada County sex assault suspect

An Alta Sierra man facing felony charges of kidnapping in order to commit rape and oral copulation of an unconscious victim was denied a request to lower his bail from $375,000 to $100,000.

Ray Anthony Sears, 49, was arrested in early September after the alleged victim reported having been raped in South County, Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Shane Peltzer said at the time.

Sears was in Nevada County Superior Court on Monday for a bail reduction hearing, with Deputy Public Defender Thomas Angell asking for his bond to be lowered to $100,000 with unspecified conditions. Angell told Judge Robert Tice-Raskin that Sears lost his job due to the charges and couldn’t afford bail.

Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill opposed the request, saying that Sears’ charges were serious and adding she had a significant concern over the flight risk. Hill noted that a previous judge already had refused to change bail, and said the prosecution could argue for increasing Sears’ bail instead, to $500,000.

Sears’ bond remains at $375,000, and he remained in custody on Tuesday.

Sears took advantage of a woman not previously known to him, Hill said, adding the woman had provided no consent and was traumatized to wake up to the assault.

Tice-Raskin said he needed evidence of Sears’ income loss, and set an evidentiary hearing for Oct. 27.

