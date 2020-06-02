New charges added to sex assault case against Grass Valley suspect

New felony counts have been filed against a Grass Valley man charged with assault with the intent to commit rape in April 2019, after the prosecutor received additional reports concerning more victims.

Sean Anthony Saenz, 31, was facing one count of felony assault with intent to commit rape during the commission of a first-degree burglary after he entered a house and attempted to sexually assault a woman, prosecutors allege.

According to a motion previously filed by Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill, after Saenz was charged in January with that assault and following a March bail hearing, she received information about three earlier incidents.

Hill then filed an amended complaint that added three counts in connection with one of those alleged victims: sodomy by use of force, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation in December 2018.

In a hearing Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court, Judge Scott Thomsen denied a motion by Deputy Public Defender Micah Pierce opposing the filing of the amended complaint. Saenz will return to court to enter a plea on Aug. 4. He remained in custody Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.

Sentencing was postponed for a string of sex-related cases from February 2019 in which Saenz pleaded no contest to a felony charge of furnishing marijuana to a minor older than 14, three misdemeanor counts of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution, one misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, and a probation violation.

