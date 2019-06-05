Nevada Union students face disciplinary action for vehicle chase

Three Nevada Union High School students will face disciplinary action for their involvement in a high-speed chase that led to the school’s lockdown, though authorities say they won’t release any details about possible criminal charges.

A Monday chase ended around noon that day when authorities found an abandoned vehicle in the school’s parking lot. Officers later identified three students of the school, linking them to the chase through video surveillance and the help of school staff, reports state.

“The students will be facing disciplinary action,” said Brett McFadden, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District. “But we’re still in the process of the review and working with the parents at this time.”

McFadden said administrators will consider whether the incident was a first offense for the students, and any other factors — like life circumstances — that could play a role in the punishment.

“We’re very serious,” he added. “This was a serious offense.”

Possible action includes on-campus disciplinary action, suspension and expulsion.

According to McFadden, suspending or expelling a student experiencing difficult circumstances can have dire consequences because it forces the child back into a troubled environment.

Authorities have said they won’t discuss the possibility of criminal charges against the students. Cal Fire declined to release any details because the students are minors, said Mary Eldridge, spokeswoman for the fire agency.

Officers identified the students after a chase that began around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Ridge Road.

A Cal Fire officer saw a Toyota sedan driving recklessly. The vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, police have said.

The Cal Fire officer slowed when the suspects’ vehicle continued to drive recklessly. Authorities later found it parked at the high school, and the students were identified hours later.

