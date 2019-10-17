Nevada County will prosecute Orange County man accused of trying to lure girl for sex

An Orange County man arrested last month at John Wayne Airport on accusations he thought he was picking up a 15-year-old girl for sex will be prosecuted in Nevada County.

Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said he will file a criminal complaint today in Nevada County Superior Court against James Dewayne Nivette, 50.

Nivette was taken into custody Sept. 25 and booked into jail in Orange County before posting his $100,000 bond.

A new arrest warrant will be issued, Walsh said.

The criminal complaint that will be filed by Nevada County states that Nivette will face one count of distributing or showing pornography to a minor with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust or passions or sexual desires of the defendant or of the minor, and with the intent or for the purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse with the other person; one count of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense; and one count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes. If convicted, Nivette would have to register as a sex offender.

If convicted on all counts, Nivette would face a maximum prison sentence of four years, eight months, Walsh said.

Nivette reportedly had tried to contact the girl via her Instagram page. But the girl’s mother, who manages her daughter’s Instagram account, said she became suspicious of him. After the mother kept the conversation going, posing as her daughter, Nivette began sending inappropriate photos and messages, she said. Grass Valley police said a detective posed as the girl as well.

Nivette eventually offered to send the girl a plane ticket from Sacramento. On Sept. 25, in place of the girl, Grass Valley police detectives and an investigator from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office traveled to the airport in Orange County. When Nivette arrived to pick up the victim, they took him into custody with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Because it was a Nevada County case, the Orange County authorities did not give Nivette a date to appear in court, Walsh said Thursday.

“We will get an arrest warrant signed by a judge,” Walsh said. “Then we will work with Orange County to get him into custody. Often when a suspect posts bond, they will work with an attorney to turn themselves in.”

Nivette will need to be transported to Nevada County and booked into jail here, Walsh said. At that point, he would remain in custody until he can be arraigned within 48 hours of his booking.

