Nevada County warrant search ends in arrest on drug, gun charges

A Nevada County man was arrested on a number of charges, including child endangerment, after authorities reportedly found a loaded gun and heroin within range of his children.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit had been investigating Corey Allen Locicero, 38, for possession of drugs for sale. On Thursday detectives from the investigations unit served a search warrant at Locicero’s residence, in the 14000 block of Honeysuckle Way. Detectives discovered an operational butane honey oil lab, numerous pieces of methamphetamine and heroin paraphernalia, approximately one ounce of heroin, a loaded pistol and evidence of drug sales, a press release states.

Locicero was booked into jail on charges of willful cruelty of a minor likely to cause great bodily injury or death, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm and of ammunition by a felon, and being armed while committing a felony. He remained in custody Thursday on a $100,000 bond.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Locicero was living at the residence with his four children, ranging from 6 years old to 17 years old. The drugs, drug paraphernalia and loaded firearm were all within reach and easily accessed by the children, so detectives initiated a Drug Endangered Children investigation, the report states. Nevada County Children’s Protection Services was called to the scene and ultimately took custody of the children.

Locicero has multiple convictions for Nevada County offenses, including burglary and drug charges that resulted in a three-year prison sentence in 2012, court records state.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.