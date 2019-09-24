Nevada County shooting suspect opts against evidentiary hearing, hopes for drug court

A Grass Valley man facing reckless evasion and firearm charges — after an altercation that ended with a woman critically injured by a thrown rock, a dog killed in a vehicle crash, and a man being shot — opted against a hearing into the evidence against him in the hopes of being admitted to drug court.

Douglas MacDuff II, 27, is accused of shooting Derek Brown, 35, on Jan. 3, during an incident that reportedly started when Brown threw a rock at MacDuff’s vehicle, shattering its window and sending it off the road. Brown said he ran at the vehicle with a metal pole in his hand and threw the pole at MacDuff, who then allegedly shot him, according to court documents.

Court records state MacDuff’s girlfriend received severe head injuries, and his dog Loki was killed in the Jan. 3 crash.

MacDuff was set Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in Nevada County Superior Court. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee, who offered three years in prison if MacDuff pleads, initially gave him until the end of Tuesday’s hearing to accept the plea agreement. But after MacDuff waived his right to the hearing in order to seek admission to drug court, Lisonbee extended that offer until his formal arraignment on Oct. 21.

MacDuff told Judge Scott Thomsen he wants the chance to get into drug rehabilitation because he is going to be a father.

“I have a kid on the way,” MacDuff said. “I feel like I can be responsible (to) that program. I never had the chance to do something like that before. … I have a baby on the way and I do want to see my kid walk.”

The accusations against MacDuff stem from the Jan. 3 car crash.

Reports state that MacDuff fled the scene, then fled from authorities after a traffic stop a week later. Officers caught him after an early February chase, but he failed to appear for a June 25 court date. He was picked up again by Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 14 and remained in custody on Tuesday under $170,000 in bond.

Prosecutors earlier opted against filing an attempted murder charge against MacDuff, who is facing two felonies: possession of a firearm by a felon and evading an officer. He faces a special allegation of being ineligible for probation as a sentence because of prior felony convictions. He faces a maximum of three years and eight months in prison if convicted on all charges.

Brown, also accused in the Jan. 3 incident, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. On Tuesday he remained in custody on $75,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court on Thursday.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.