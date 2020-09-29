Nevada County sheriff’s detectives arrest four after bail search

Four suspects ended up in jail after deputies from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit searched a residence off Ridge Road, authorities said.

Detectives had gone to the property in the 11000 block of Vista Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, dispatch reports state. According to sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg, they were searching the residence of Joseph Emmanuel Brock as part of his bail release conditions.

“It was also learned that Brock had several felony no-bail warrants issued from the courts,” Trygg added.

Detectives contacted several people inside and in front of the residence, who were later arrested, Trygg said.

“Brock was seen trying to escape out of a window. However, it wasn’t known if he remained inside the residence or if he has escaped on foot,” he said. “Assistance was requested from Grass Valley Police Officer Evan Butler and K-9 Kano to perform a search of the residence. Through the search, it was determined that Brock had fled on foot and was not inside the house.”

Shortly after units had cleared the scene, several neighbors called the dispatch center and reported Brock had returned to the house, Trygg said. Several callers had reported a barefoot, shirtless man jumping a gate and running down the street, dispatch reports stated.

Deputies returned and located Brock hiding behind a fence, and he was taken into custody without further incident, Trygg said.

Brock, 38, was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as on three outstanding felony warrants. He was being held without bail, records state.

During the search of the residence, deputies located several items commonly used as methamphetamine smoking devices such as glass and water pipes, as well as butane lighters and digital scales, and several grams of suspected methamphetamine and heroin, Trygg said.

Authorities made three other arrests:

Richard Charles Shephardson, 41, of Penn Valley, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and providing a false ID, as well as on two outstanding warrants, and was being held on a $19,000 bond, reports state.

Terry Lorraine Harkins, 26, of Grass Valley, and Jessica Lee Mendenhall, 31, of Nevada City, each were arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Both were booked and released on $3,500 bond, records state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.