Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspects in break-in
A man and woman were arrested Sunday night after they were caught inside a storage unit, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
An initial call was made to 911 just before 2 p.m., dispatch reports state. A caller from Cherry Creek Road near Bumpy Road reported transients had been going in and out of a vacant business.
At just before 9:30 p.m., they were reported to have come back, according to dispatch reports.
“We received a call from the property owner in the 19000 block of Cherry Creek Road, reporting a light was on in a storage unit and there was possibly a burglary in progress,” said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg. “Several units arrived in the area, set up a perimeter and noticed the lights on and movement inside the building. Commands were given for the occupants to come out, which they ultimately did.”
Support Local Journalism
Several boxes of miscellaneous items were missing from the building, Trygg said.
Adam Rayford Kilpatrick, 42, and Acacia Rose Lane, 33, both of Grass Valley, were taken into custody without incident, Trygg said.
Both suspects were charged with second-degree burglary and looting during a state of emergency, and remain in custody on $50,000 bond.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User