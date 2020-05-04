Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrest two suspects in break-in

A man and woman were arrested Sunday night after they were caught inside a storage unit, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

An initial call was made to 911 just before 2 p.m., dispatch reports state. A caller from Cherry Creek Road near Bumpy Road reported transients had been going in and out of a vacant business.

At just before 9:30 p.m., they were reported to have come back, according to dispatch reports.

“We received a call from the property owner in the 19000 block of Cherry Creek Road, reporting a light was on in a storage unit and there was possibly a burglary in progress,” said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg. “Several units arrived in the area, set up a perimeter and noticed the lights on and movement inside the building. Commands were given for the occupants to come out, which they ultimately did.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Several boxes of miscellaneous items were missing from the building, Trygg said.

Adam Rayford Kilpatrick, 42, and Acacia Rose Lane, 33, both of Grass Valley, were taken into custody without incident, Trygg said.

Both suspects were charged with second-degree burglary and looting during a state of emergency, and remain in custody on $50,000 bond.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.