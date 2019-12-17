Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrest Bronco theft suspect

A Nevada County sheriff’s deputy was en route to a call regarding a sword-wielding man when he was diverted to a completely different incident and ended up arresting a man sought in the theft of a vintage Ford Bronco, authorities stated.

The deputy was dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. Monday to Pequot Lane, just past the intersection of Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway, dispatch records state.

But the deputy was waved down by a passerby on Rough and Ready Highway who was concerned about a man covered in blood walking in and out of traffic, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

The man turned out to be 24-year-old Dylan Hart Walker, who was wanted by Grass Valley police in connection with the Dec. 7 theft of a 1970 Bronco.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

Walker fled on foot from the deputy, but stopped after a short pursuit, Trygg said.

It was unclear why Walker was in the area on foot and covered in blood. A vehicle stolen from Nevada City the day before was recovered about three miles away, but that theft remains under investigation, Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde said. Walker faces no charges in connection with that stolen vehicle.

Walker was found with a duffel bag containing multiple sets of shaved vehicle keys as well as a small amount of heroin. Some of the property stolen from the Bronco was recovered, Trygg said.

Walker was arrested on several outstanding warrants: the Grass Valley charges of vehicle theft, vandalism and possessing stolen property, as well as new charges of resisting arrest, possessing burglary tools, stolen property and drug paraphernalia, court records state.

Walker remained jailed Tuesday without bail due to a violation of post-release community supervision, and was arraigned that day. He is set to return to Nevada County Superior Court to enter a plea Jan. 17, according to court records.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.