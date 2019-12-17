Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon details ICE cooperation

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office turned over two inmates to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in 2018, according to a report by Sheriff Shannan Moon.

The report, detailed during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, was mandated after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act in 2016, requiring law enforcement agencies describe their contact with ICE in a public forum. The law also requires law enforcement agencies to provide a written consent form to inmates when ICE requests an interview with them.

“For the most part we do not, unless they meet one of the exceptions… hold someone for ICE,” sheriff’s Capt. Sam Brown said.

According to the TRUTH Act, law enforcement officials have discretion when cooperating with immigration authorities, as long as doing so would not violate any state, federal or local law or policy. The law gives certain exemptions for inmates convicted of crimes within the last 15 years, including misdemeanors.

When an inmate is booked into the Nevada County Jail, their fingerprints are taken via Livescan, which then notifies ICE. ICE can then send a detainer to the Sheriff’s Office, which is a request that it would like to interview an inmate, which is voluntary. ICE may also request that the Sheriff’s Office notify them when an inmate is released; request that an inmate is held for 48 hours after release; or request that the inmate is transferred to immigration detention.

According to the report, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received zero requests for interviews last year, but had 11 other types of requests and ultimately released two inmates to ICE. According to Brown, one was a federal inmate being held by the Sheriff’s Office under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshals Service while the other inmate was in Nevada County’s jurisdiction and was turned over due to the criminal criteria.

