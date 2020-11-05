Nevada County robbery suspect released on $200K bond

A woman accused of participating in a 2015 home invasion made her $200,000 bond and is back out of custody after a warrant was issued for her arrest following her second failure to appear for court.

Leah Amber Booth, also known as Leah Hunsaker, 40, of Carmichael, had been transferred Oct. 28 from the Sacramento County Jail to the Nevada County Jail. She is facing charges of robbery and burglary while armed, and grand theft of a firearm, records state.

Hunsaker missed court for the first time in July and a Nevada County Superior Court judge issued a $200,000 bench warrant. She was taken into custody in mid-August and posted a $200,000 bond. After a preliminary hearing into the evidence against her in September, a judge found enough evidence to proceed to trial. But Hunsaker again failed to appear for a formal arraignment in mid-October, and that bond was forfeited and a new bench warrant was issued, records state.

“She had posted bail and failed to appear,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh. “The bail bond company can (then) either try to revoke, or exonerate the bond, or they can re-assume the bond.”

If the company “exonerates” the bond, that means they are no longer responsible for the defendant’s appearances in court, Walsh said.

Hunsaker was arraigned in court on Oct. 29 and the bail bond company agreed to continue her bail, court records show. She was released from custody the next day, jail records state.

Hunsaker is one of three people linked by authorities to a Purdon Road home robbery after two victims reported they had been robbed at gunpoint of gold, jewelry and weapons, including three crossbows and multiple firearms.

Gregory Woodward and Hunsaker were arrested the next day in Sacramento County, and were found in possession of several of the stolen items, records state. Woodward, Hunsaker and Joshua Paulin were identified as participating in the robbery by another suspect in the case, who has since died, reports state.

Woodward, 36, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree residential robbery, along with a firearm enhancement and personal use of a deadly weapon, as well as an unrelated vandalism charge. A Nevada County judge sentenced him to eight years and eight months in prison, authorities have said.

Paulin, 43, has pleaded not guilty and will return to court for a felony conference on Dec. 4. He was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

