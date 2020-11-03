Nevada County rape suspect deemed mentally incompetent

The trial for a rape suspect that was set to start next month has been postponed indefinitely, after a doubt was declared as to his mental competency.

Wesley Carl Panighetti, 61, is facing felony charges of sodomy by use of force, forcible oral copulation, criminal threats, first-degree burglary and dissuading a witness, as well as one misdemeanor count of battery, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Panighetti has been in custody since mid-June. During a July hearing, Judge Linda Sloven raised his bond from $500,000 to $750,000, but declined to deny bail altogether. An initial trial date of Oct. 6 was postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 1, court records state.

But on Monday, after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to support declaring a doubt into Panighetti’s ability to stand trial, criminal proceedings were suspected, court records state. A psychiatric evaluation was ordered and Panighetti is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 30.

