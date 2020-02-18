Nevada County pursuit ends in arrest of suspected car thief

The driver of a stolen car fled Monday night at high speed through Grass Valley and into Cedar Ridge, escaping into the forest before being apprehended with the aid of K-9 Rudiger, authorities said.

Keith Philip Rains, 49, of Placerville, was charged with recklessly evading peace officers, resisting arrest and attempted possession of stolen property. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon on $27,500 in bond, reports state.

Rains also has an out-of-county warrant for violating post-release community supervision, said Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

A white Kia Optima “caught the eye” of a sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol at Banner Lava Cap and Idaho Maryland roads around 8:48 p.m., Trygg said.

Trygg said he did not know what exactly prompted the deputy to catch up to the car, but by the time he attempted a traffic stop near Brunswick Road, the driver was going about 60 mph. The driver did not pull over and the deputy initiated a pursuit, following him down Idaho Maryland Road at speeds reaching 90 mph.

“He blew through the intersection at Brunswick and narrowly missed an oncoming vehicle,” Trygg said. “He then sped up Brunswick and went through the four-way stop sign at Greenhorn Road.”

The driver then turned right onto Highway 174 without stopping and then right again on Cedar Ridge Drive, running through a gate at the end of the road, Trygg said.’

“He got stuck on a tree stump, and ran into the forest,” he said. “With the help of Grass Valley police, Nevada City police and K-9 Rudiger, he was located a short distance away in the bushes.”

Rains was taken into custody without incident. Grass Valley police in a Facebook post gave a “special shout-out” to Rudiger.

The Kia was found to have been stolen from the Yuba City area, Trygg said.

