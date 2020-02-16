Nevada County prosecutors dismiss South County assault case

Instead of holding a preliminary hearing for an assault case in Nevada County Superior Court, the prosecutor was forced to dismiss the accusation when the victim failed to appear.

“We attempted to locate the victim to serve him with a subpoena for the (preliminary hearing on Feb. 6),” Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said in an email. “However, we were unable to locate him and his phone number is no longer operational.”

Bill Harold Smith, 59, was facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an October incident, in which he allegedly assaulted an acquaintance and robbed him of $600.

A man who had sought treatment at an Auburn hospital on Oct. 2 told law enforcement he was at a residence on Carriage Lane and sitting in his car when Smith got in, punched him numerous times and cut him with a knife before stealing his money, reports state.

