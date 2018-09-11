Nevada County Police Blotter: Zombie-like person on road

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man passed out in front of a business, possibly drunk.

11:28 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Kidder Avenue and Maryland Drive reported a transient camp. He had asked them to leave for the past week and they wouldn't move along. They were told to move along.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a vehicle parked in a handicapped space.

1:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of North Auburn Street reported theft of a dog out of a vehicle. The caller had the A/C on and the doors unlocked.

3:58 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Dorsey Drive and Comstock Court reported a vacant property had suspicious activity, possibly with people partying. They heard loud noises at 5:30 a.m. and when they checked there was a barbecue and bottles.

5:16 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Butler Street and Packard Drive reported someone pulled over with a cup of something in the car with her. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and a probation violation.

8:06 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported an ongoing disturbance from a downstairs neighbor that continually harasses the caller for the past year.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a woman on the back side of apartments yelling something about having a gun.

Tuesday

1:59 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a man and woman possibly trying to steal copper.

2:14 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Mill Street and Bank Street reported two men trying to fight in the middle of the street.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:09 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Auburn Road and McCourtney Road reported someone stopping cars in the middle of the road asking for business cards.

4:56 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone drove onto a neighbor's property, climbed a fence and was walking around with flashlights. The caller called back saying the people just left on a motorcycle and cut out his lights while he coasted down the driveway, then turned them on when he got to the road.

9 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Purdon Road reported theft of a message board. The caller said there were no wheels and no hitch.

11:20 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported someone standing near the road, appearing zombie like.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Ragan Way reported a fight between the caller's family members and construction workers. One of the construction workers had a knife. An arrest was made on charges of exhibiting a deadly weapon that is not a firearm.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported their seven month old son was strangled on a bus on Sept. 7.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Cobblestone Lane reported her son screaming at her. Dispatch heard him screaming that they are going to kill him. The caller disconnected. The caller became very uncooperative.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an attempted shoplifting. The caller was able to get all the items back, but had an ongoing issue with the person.

4:30 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported a possibly drunk person dancing on the side of the road.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a family member of a patient made threats of violence to staff.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Bears End Drive reported a verbal fight between a man and woman, with the soman screaming "go get your gun."

9:54 p.m. — A caller left the line open. A woman eventually came on and said "someone needs help, that's all. Don't call back." On callback the caller said the same thing again but this time said it was an accident and something about a hospital, then thank you and bye, and disconnected. The caller sounded on drugs.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a shirtless man running around the building knocking on windows.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

4:56 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Pine Street reported her daughter was drunk in public and poured beer all over her and raised her fists at her.

10:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of South Pine Street and Spring Street reported a vehicle stolen off the street. The caller later found the vehicle.

11:57 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Commercial Street. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

— Ross Maak