Nevada County police blotter: Women attack clerk, claim to be law enforcement

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

1:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported an attempted burglary to a front door.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Ophir and Bennett streets reported hearing a loud explosion.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported a dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s dog that continuously gets out of its yard.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a female patient in the emergency room being physically violent toward staff.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Hughes Road reported a man had urinated on himself and couldn’t get up from the ground. He could not be located.

10:25 p.m. — A drunken driver was contacted in the 100 block of Richardson Street with three juveniles in the vehicle. The driver was cited on unknown charges.

10:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a person sleeping inside the building. The person was moving on.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:16 a.m. — A caller from Delphine Lane reported people four-wheeling and keeping the caller awake.

10:34 a.m. — Child Protective Services requested a welfare check on a 9-year-old boy who reported an incident of abuse from the night before to a friend over a text message. The boy had injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. A man was arrested on child abuse charges and a report was forwarded to the District Attorney’s office.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Vicki Drive reported finding a woman coming out of the caller’s trailer, who had a dog with her. The woman then left on foot.

7:03 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Crest Court reported a verbal dispute with a drunken person threatening to hurt the caller over rent money. They agreed to stay away from each other. At 10:32 p.m., a caller reported the man was “slamming” objects with a hammer and throwing things outside. The man was blaring music and cursing when a deputy arrived. He was very drunk and was issued a warning.

9:26 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Randolph Lane reported a mailbox had been stolen.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

3:47 p.m. — A man from a business on Zion Street reported two women came in the office and said they needed a refund because their room was disgusting. They then both jumped on him and said they were law enforcement and can do what they want.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street at the New York Hotel parking lot reported all the transients were going crazy, screaming and doing drugs. One was described as a woman wearing neon, with a pink sock on her hand.

— Liz Kellar