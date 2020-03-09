Nevada County police blotter: Woman with pants down wanted to clean windows

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:50 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Laurel Lane reported a man who was extremely under the influence ripped the screen off a window and tried to get inside. The situation was mediated.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Church Street reported a woman refusing to leave, saying she was there to clean the windows. Her pants were down below her knees. She was advised against trespassing.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man urinating on the hillside.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported receiving a suspicious check in the mail.

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Glenwood Road reported a neighbor’s Husky ran off, and she heard the owner state he hoped the dog would die. It could not be located.

1:11 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported a woman with her pants down, acting under the influence, screaming and throwing trash. She was moving on.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Park Avenue reported a car doing doughnuts in the parking lot. No one was located.

5:16 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man trying to break into a vehicle, who had been banging his head against the wall. He was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance.

9:58 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man threatening people and pounding on cars. He was advised against trespassing.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road reported a postal delivery driver had been bitten by a dog and sought treatment at the hospital.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Raccoon Mountain Road reported automatic gunfire in the area. The caller was advised about the shooting ordinance but wanted a deputy to go check their guns because they sounded illegal.

4:44 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported someone had broken into an abandoned building.

6:07 p.m. — A caller from Torrey Pines Drive reported a man pulled a pocket knife on him during an argument. Neither party wished to file charges and they agreed to separate for the night.

7:06 p.m. — A caller reported six people with two vehicles stuck in the snow at Bowman Lake. A third vehicle was not stuck but they were refusing to leave their vehicles. They were located and were all OK.

7:41 p.m. — A caller from McDaniel Road reported a stolen trailer.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:34 p.m. — A man reported he was robbed on Broad Street last night by people who broke into his car and assaulted him.

— Liz Kellar