Nevada County police blotter: Woman with ‘googly eyes’ arrested on drug charge

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported someone vandalized a business.

10:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man was threatening people who weren’t “parking the right way.”

10:56 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway made an online theft report.

2:37 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Rhode Island Street reported a man pried up floorboards, pried open a safe and took items.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a customer refusing to return a vehicle. A “be on the lookout” alert was issued.

4:36 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Broadview Avenue reported the theft of a washer and dryer.

Thursday

12:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a professional panhandler with a child.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman inside a vehicle who was high on methamphetamine and looked at him with “googly eyes.” She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a parked vehicle “doing lewd acts to himself.” He could not be located.

Friday

7:18 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported five or six vehicles were vandalized by someone trying to siphon gas.

11:47 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported the theft of a red Specialized mountain bike.

6:09 p.m. — Several callers from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They both were reported to be drunk and fighting over dope. A report was taken.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a “highlighter yellow” Subrosa bike with the lock cut.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Roadrunner Drive reported an injured turkey that was bleeding and running around.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville and Cooper roads reported finding stolen mail and fentanyl on the side of the road.

12:40 p.m. — A caller from Mercury Drive reported having been the victim of a rental scam with a loss of $3,500.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Joann Way reported an ongoing issue with a person who comes into his yard and looks into his vehicles at night, and requested extra patrols.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Foxtail Drive reported a husky killed a deer.

4:48 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported a residential burglary.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Drive and Alta Street reported the theft of Christmas decorations.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported the possible theft of a package containing kitchen items and a skateboard.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a wallet and other items had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 20 and Highway 49 intersection reported having been passed by a truck heading south with a woman screaming for help. People were fighting in the truck and it was being driven erratically. The CHP arrested a man on charges of driving under the influence, spousal abuse, damaging a phone and child endangerment.

— Liz Kellar