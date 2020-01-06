Nevada County police blotter: Woman wants 5-year-old girl handcuffed

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

3:15 p.m. — Four transients were contacted on Plaza Drive and they agreed to clean up a large pile of trash and leave the property.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported an intoxicated customer left in a vehicle despite efforts to get him a ride. The vehicle could not be located.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man possibly on drugs, walking around and talking nonsense to strangers.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

7:46 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported two people in a vehicle who seemed to be on something, and who asked the caller to treat a dog. When they were informed they’d contacted a large animal veterinarian and they needed to go to Loomis Basin, they said they “just wanted to keep it casual because it was Christmas.” They then left.

10:25 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported the theft of a dog’s medication.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from a fire station on Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported the burglary of fuel.

11:46 a.m. — A woman requested that her 5-year-old daughter be handcuffed because she was out of control, spitting in her face and hitting her little sister. The girl reportedly had been diagnosed with PTSD and ADHD. The mother was told repeatedly the girl would not be handcuffed or detained, and was offered other resources, which she declined. An attempt was made at counseling the girl, who began to hiss aggressively.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from Sunnyside Lane reported a man was under the influence of meth and “acting out.” He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

3:33 p.m. — Several callers from Mallory Court reported gunfire was getting out of hand.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows and Old White Toll roads reported a man threw his bicycle in the road as the caller drove by and was yelling.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Uren Street reported two or three transients trespassing on private property.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets requested a welfare check on a woman in a sleeping bag.

— Liz Kellar