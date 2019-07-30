Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants $20 to get off vehicle she is sitting on
Grass Valley Police Department
Monday
9:11 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a person shoplifted a breakfast burrito and milk. The person was cited.
1:28 p.m. — A woman reported an ex-boyfriend broke into her car and was sitting in it without permission. A report was taken.
1:33 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported someone tried to cash a fraudulent check.
2:38 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone stole her account information and phone number.
3 p.m. — A woman from Doris Drive requested a civil standby to retrieve property from a house. She then reported threats from a drunken man. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats.
3:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported an employee stole $237 and four lottery tickets.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from Woodland Way reported drug activity.
5:23 p.m. — A caller reported a man kicked in a door and grabbed a woman, then left in a vehicle that was about to get towed, hitting the tow truck. A report was taken.
6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman was sitting on her vehicle in the parking lot and said she would need to pay $20 for her to get off the car.
8:57 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism of a junker vehicle.
9:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported a Corvette racing up and down the street at 50 to 70 mph. It could not be located.
11:06 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of East Main Street reported trespassers “panning for gold or something.” They were gone when an officer arrived.
Tuesday
2:08 a.m. — A woman reported people kept opening her screen door, knocking and then running away.
4:20 a.m. — A caller from Race and South Auburn streets reported a small vegetation fire.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:35 a.m. — A caller from Bear Trap Springs Road reported a burglary with the theft of multiple guns, a laptop and other items.
8:42 a.m. — A caller from Old Wood Road reported the theft of two bicycles.
9:16 a.m. — A caller from Taylorville Road and Freeman Lane reported the theft of a mower and a wagon.
9:28 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported fraud.
10:53 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported the theft of a cell phone.
2:45 p.m. — A woman reported she was lost, possibly west of Castle Peak. She was directed back to the trail and reached her vehicle.
4:21 p.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported a kiosk was vandalized.
4:43 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported people selling drugs.
5:57 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road and Witt Lane reported finding mail in the driveway and packages opened. All the items were recovered.
6:20 p.m. — A man from Lake Wildwood Drive reported $6,000 had been fraudulently spent on his debit card.
7:08 p.m. — A woman from Cooper Road reported her car had been stolen, the front door of her house opened and things rummaged through.
9:01 p.m. — A woman from River Ranch Road reported the theft of jewelry.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
7 a.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported a burglary with a broken window and miscellaneous stolen items.
9:22 a.m. — A caller from Orchard and East Broad streets reported two women screaming obscenities about Nevada County and throwing objects at a vehicle. They could not be located.
3:35 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Coyote streets reported the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle.
— Liz Kellar
