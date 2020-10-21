Nevada County police blotter: Woman tries to start fights with people dropping off ballots

Grass Valley POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

5:58 a.m. — A caller on the Nevada City Highway, between Hubbard and Glenwood roads, reported that a man camps without permission on the caller’s property. Additional patrols were requested.

6:27 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of McKnight Way reported two transient men sleeping by the front entrance of a business. He asked that they be “moved along.”

7:26 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Whiting Street reported transients sleeping in the parking lot.

7:28 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported their clothes had been stolen. They refused to identify the perpetrator, though they knew the suspect by name.

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported their Honda Civic LX was stolen.

10:57 a.m. — A caller on Walsh Street reported that their landlord continues to attempt to verbally evict them.

11:30 a.m. — A caller on Ophir Street reported they were having an anxiety attack.

11:30 a.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a transient man was knocking things off the shelf.

12:48 p.m. — A caller on Marshall Street reported his neighbor’s dog defecating near his property line.

1:18 p.m. — A caller on Squirrel Creek Road reported seven skateboarders to the police, believing it was illegal for them to be there. The caller expressed concerns that skateboarding vandalizes public property by “breaking the cement.”

3:33 p.m. — A caller on Mainhart Drive reported their mother “freaking out” as they tried to retrieve personal property.

4:11 p.m. — A caller outside a business in the 100 block of McKnight Way requested a police escort to enter the store without a mask for medical reasons. The caller hung up.

6:13 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming and threatening employees over being asked to wear a mask.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a transient camp behind a church.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

1:28 p.m. — A caller from East Drive, between Sunset Avenue and Jitney Lane, reported squatters in his former residence.

3:12 p.m. — Firefighters reported a female with a firearm in her purse that she claimed was recently used by someone else.

5:05 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Drive reported their neighbor abusing their black-and-white pit bull.

7:12 p.m. — A caller on Old Tunnel and Town Call roads reported someone shining a green laser at vehicles in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

11:37 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a female attempting to start fights with people turning in their ballots. “If you look at her funny she walks close behind you and says ‘Excuse me,’” the caller said.

1:55 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a coworker in the kitchen had an active warrant.

— Rebecca O’Neil