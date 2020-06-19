Nevada County police blotter: Woman throws out belongings, makes ‘finger guns’ at people

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

5:21 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man and woman digging in a dumpster and dumping trash in the parking lot. They could not be located.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way requested a welfare check on a woman who had thrown out all her food and belongings and was driving around, using her “finger gun” on people.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported continual trespassing.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported a man took a vehicle without permission. When the car was retrieved, the man came to the residence and started throwing rocks at the car. He was gone when an officer arrived.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man hitting a sign with a baseball bat. He could not be located.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man assaulting a 15-year-old girl. They had been biting each other. The man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury on a domestic partner. The girl was cited on the same charge and released to a parent.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle for several hours. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

6:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported a possibly fraudulent money transfer.

9:37 p.m. — A caller from Empire Court reported a man pushed a woman against a wall. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

10:37 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman stole an iPhone from a vehicle.

11:09 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported finding a woman going through a vehicle, who ran away when confronted.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:35 a.m. — Several callers from the Chisum Trail area reported hearing gunshots.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Metcalf Road reported a robbery at a legal marijuana grow the night before.

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive reported a large rock had been thrown through the window of a school building.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a transient camp being built behind a church. Nothing was located.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported a person broke out all the windows in a vehicle.

6:01 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported a vehicle had been broken into.

11:49 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported a man outside yelling and playing loud music.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:42 p.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue reported a man defecated in front of customers and then left on foot.

— Liz Kellar