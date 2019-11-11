Nevada County police blotter: Woman threatened with ‘mountain justice’

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

7:32 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported vandalism to the Public Works office.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a man, who was not allowed inside, banging on the door. He was removed from the property.

11 a.m. — A caller from East Main and South Auburn streets reported a physical fight involving four people. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

11:04 a.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man hit her vehicle on purpose after stating he would.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported an aggressive panhandler, who was moving on.

12:16 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported someone cut the hose for his gas tank.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of East Main Street reported vandalism.

2:45 p.m. — A person driving more than 100 mph at Highway 20 and East Main Street was issued a warning.

2:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a physical fight.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a man doing a drug deal. He could not be located.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a reckless driver who pulled out a Corona when pulling into the “taco restaurant.”

Monday

2:39 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man rolling around on the ground, who kept talking about an incision. He was gone when an officer arrived. At 3:04 a.m., the caller reported the man had returned. He was taken to the hospital.

4:54 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man refusing to leave and fighting people in the parking lot. He was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place and refusing to leave a property.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:10 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and South Ponderosa Way reported two or three people shooting fireworks. They could not be located.

2:11 a.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way reported people “doing crack.”

6:43 a.m. — A caller reported a person with mental health issues was manic and armed. The caller took an axe from the person. A report was taken.

8:13 a.m. — A man reported vandalism to a vehicle at Purdon Crossing. He said the truck broke down and was left overnight on the side of the road. When he returned, it was 30 feet down the hill and appeared to have rolled at least once. A hitch and a chain saw were gone from the truck as well.

8:24 a.m. — A caller from Leopard Court reported a buck with an arrow in its neck. At 2:08 p.m., a caller from Lodestar Drive reported the same buck.

10:14 a.m. — A caller from Metcalf Road reported an emu in the back yard.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road and Myhrer Way reported a dog bit someone, and the owner got aggressive.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from Horton Street reported motorcycles racing in the area.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from Lexington Way reported a cat stuck in a chimney.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from Washington reported knowing a little bit too much about what’s going on in town, and said she has received threats of “mountain justice.”

8:51 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reservoir Street reported a possible drug deal involving a woman who looked “cracked out” talking about meth.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Slow Poke Lane reported a runaway girl.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a physical fight involving three men.

7:40 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported spray paint on multiple buildings.

7:59 a.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported a dog attacked another dog.

8:35 a.m. — A caller from Nevada and Broad streets reported vandalism to a bench.

