Nevada County police blotter: Woman takes dog, leaves drama behind

Grass Valley Police Department

Sunday

12:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man harassing people for money and being relentless. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

2:12 p.m. — A man called from the 200 block of East Main Street to report there is no parking in the whole city.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a customer dropped a small baggie that appeared to contain heroin. It was collected for destruction.

5:28 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported her unlocked car was broken into and her phone was stolen.

8:20 p.m. — A caller from French Avenue and Mill Street reported a tree fell into the roadway.

9:03 p.m. — A man reported a woman assaulted him and sprayed Sriracha in his eyes before taking a bat away from him. No charges were desired.

9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of jewelry.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

4:27 a.m. — A caller from Schroeder Way reported annoying music for the last 15 months.

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported the theft of a washer and dryer.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Drive reported the neighbor’s pigs were tearing up his yard, in an ongoing issue. A warning was issued to the owner.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported vandalism to a trailer.

6 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported she was going to Grass Valley to stay away from the drama and taking her boyfriend’s dog with her.

8:47 p.m. — A caller from Miranda Drive reported someone had been knocking on all sides of the trailer. Nothing was located.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

6:50 p.m. — A caller from Airport and Tower Hill roads reported multiple people camped on the road.

— Liz Kellar