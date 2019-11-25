Nevada County police blotter: Woman takes dog, leaves drama behind
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
12:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man harassing people for money and being relentless. He was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
2:12 p.m. — A man called from the 200 block of East Main Street to report there is no parking in the whole city.
2:14 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a customer dropped a small baggie that appeared to contain heroin. It was collected for destruction.
5:28 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported her unlocked car was broken into and her phone was stolen.
8:20 p.m. — A caller from French Avenue and Mill Street reported a tree fell into the roadway.
9:03 p.m. — A man reported a woman assaulted him and sprayed Sriracha in his eyes before taking a bat away from him. No charges were desired.
9:17 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported the theft of jewelry.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
4:27 a.m. — A caller from Schroeder Way reported annoying music for the last 15 months.
9:16 a.m. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported the theft of a washer and dryer.
9:59 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Drive reported the neighbor’s pigs were tearing up his yard, in an ongoing issue. A warning was issued to the owner.
3:24 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported vandalism to a trailer.
6 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road reported she was going to Grass Valley to stay away from the drama and taking her boyfriend’s dog with her.
8:47 p.m. — A caller from Miranda Drive reported someone had been knocking on all sides of the trailer. Nothing was located.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
6:50 p.m. — A caller from Airport and Tower Hill roads reported multiple people camped on the road.
— Liz Kellar
