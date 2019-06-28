Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman stands over bed, headbutts door and punches truck

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:47 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported theft of a laundry cash machine from an office during the night. An arrest was made on charges of a probation violation.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman inside a store causing a disturbance. The caller said she was approaching customers and making them uncomfortable.

9:46 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a physical fight. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Fawcett Street reported activity with “telecommunications broadcasting.” The caller said a computer was trying to hack and android.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported theft of a watermelon.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from Gates Place reported a group of transients screaming at each other. The caller called back saying it was escalating. An arrest was made on charges of obstructing a public officer, trespassing and a parole violation.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported 13 rowdy teenagers in a parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the teens.

9:59 p.m. — A person on the 200 block of South Auburn Street was stopped. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her stepson stole her vehicle but had returned it. The caller wanted to know what her options were. The juvenile was cited.

Friday

1:13 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a neighbor had been drinking and threatening her and not letting the caller come out of her apartment. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and unreasonable noise.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:59 a.m. — A caller from King Way reported neighbors on her property to turn the well back on so they can take the caller’s water.

7:22 a.m. — A caller from Meda Drive reported vehicles associated with drug houses were parked in front of the caller’s house. The caller was upset when she was told the vehicle was legally parked because the vehicle had expired tags.

9:27 a.m. — A caller from Englebright reported theft from a boat trailer.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Cemetery Ally reported people had set up camp at the end of the road and were trespassing. The caller said there were four people appearing suspicious and shady.

12:18 p.m. — A person at the sheriff’s office reported he just passed a man in an orange jumpsuit walking briskly northbound on the highway.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported his wife took his keys and wallet earlier in the day. The caller was on a four-day alcohol binge and his wife took his wallet and keys to prevent a crash and the purchase of more alcohol. The caller declined voluntary transport.

7:04 p.m. — A caller from Buckeye Road reported a neighbor just assaulted him. The caller was bleeding from the mouth.

8:18 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported a woman made entry to the home with an old key, stood over the caller’s bed while he was sleeping, headbutted glass door and punched the caller truck.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from Buttercup Court reported neighbors yelling and three shots fired.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a woman screaming and yelling. The caller said she had an odd haircut.

— Ross Maak