Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman, shopping for groceries, turns around to find cart and baby gone

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:44 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Colfax Avenue reported being stalked by drones. The caller was very upset, talking about chemtrails.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported theft of a refrigerator.

10:59 a.m. ­— A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported there was a gun left in a restroom. The caller said it was left on a baby changing station. The caller then said when she exited the restroom a man went in and took the gun.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported theft of maintenance tools.

2:40 p.m. ­— A caller from the 100 block of South School Street reported he was being locked into his apartment. He said he has 60 days per his notice and the fire escape door was bolted in. The caller said it was a life-and-death emergency and immediate response was necessary. While an officer was en route, he called back and said a more convenient time would be 4:30 p.m. The caller was advised to call back when a response was desired.

4:17 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported she was shopping with her infant son in the front of the cart sleeping. The caller turned around to get something off a shelf and when she turned back her cart with the infant was gone. The caller saw a woman pushing the cart and ran after her yelling "you have my baby." The caller said the woman looked confused and walked away. The caller said the woman later approached her and said "I have my own cart I wasn't trying to take your baby." Video was reviewed and it appeared to be accidental with the woman taking the wrong cart.

11:10 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road. A person was arrested on charges of a probation violation.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

1:59 a.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive hung up. On callback a man took the phone from the caller and hung up, being verbally abusive. The caller just wanted them man removed. The man had come home from the bar and was very drunk. The man then called from a different line in the house saying he was pissed off and upset because his wife told one of his friends that she cared about him. The man sounded drunk and said he had a couple beers and a couple shots. A man was arrested on charges of damaging phone, electrical or utility poles.

2:22 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Old Tunnel Road and Town Talk Road reported her boyfriend was crazy and hit her in the head with a cooler and she was terrified of him. The caller was a transient in a camp. The caller didn't want to press charges, just wanted him removed. The caller refused to give the boyfriend's name, swore at dispatch and disconnected.

8:46 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Long Ravine Road and Big Spring Drive reported a woman in a vehicle with belongings piled up to the car windows. One item was a lamp. The caller said the woman was moving all around and possible on drugs. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

10:06 a.m. — A caller near the corner of You Bet Road and Poorman Creek reported suspicious people in a vehicle removed the caller's electric gate to access property. The caller said the people told her they were looking for a house on Union Court. The caller thought they were casing the neighborhood. They were found to be tree service workers whose GPS took them to the wrong area.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle.

2:22 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Canyon Drive and Penn Valley Drive reported a house where people were squatting and involved in an illegal Lotto/gambling ring as well as drug activity and a stolen vehicle was on the site per the caller. Officers found no crimes committed.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Twin Star Lane reported ongoing threats from neighbors. The caller said a neighbor made statements such as "You're going down" to the caller. The situation was mediated.

5:22 p.m. — A caller from the corner of Jones Bar Road and Yuba Crest Drive reported a missing black pot bellied pig.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Johnson Place reported an unruly customer throwing things behind the counter. Then the person was attempting to fight people.

10:55 p.m. — A caller from Regan Way reported her neighbor sitting on the edge of her driveway, provoking her dog to bark and recording it so that she could report it to animal control.

Nevada city Police Department

Tuesday

2:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone possible on drugs in front of a business. A woman was trying to break into a maintenance worker's vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

3:11 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Spring Street and Mill Street reported two men stopping drivers for a "jump" on their vehicle. The caller said they'd been doing it all day. They were gone when officers arrived.

3:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Commercial Street reported a man with a bandana over his face. The caller felt it was suspicious.

— Ross Maak