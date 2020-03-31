Nevada County police blotter: Woman says she setting off car alarms to ‘fend off electrical warfare’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

2:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man broke into a golf cart. He could not be located.

5:29 a.m. — A caller reported someone slouched over the center divide of Highway 49 at West Empire Street. No one was located.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man on a bicycle prowling and looking into vehicles. He could not be located.

8:09 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported the theft of two bikes.

8:22 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported transients had set up a camp with a warming fire.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported the building had been spray painted.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone threw a rock through a window.

11:33 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported children’s underwear and candy outside an apartment where no children live.

1:14 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported graffiti in the bathrooms.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported graffiti.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported graffiti to a retaining wall.

5:31 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported someone slashed his vehicle’s tires.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

10:34 a.m. — A caller from Brewer Road and Conestoga Lane reported an alarm going on and off for the last several days on a property known for marijuana grows. A woman was contacted and said she had been setting off car alarms to “fend off electrical warfare.”

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Swenson Ravine Road reported squatters.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported someone dumped trash in the caller’s trash can and drove away.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Darlene Court reported a theft from a porch.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Lake of the Pines reported staff were shooting geese on the lake, and it was a safety hazard because they were too close to the shore. The caller also thought it was a violation of the governor’s order.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from a youth treatment center on Highway 49 reported having been assaulted by a client with a rock. No medical attention was needed.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Stagecoach Lane reported a verbal altercation in the middle of the street, with one person then throwing wood. A woman was reported to have passed out. Contact was made, the parties were separated and the woman was conscious. They were advised on the restraining order process.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from East Street and Siesta Drive reported a burglary to a garage with a chainsaw stolen.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Lee Lane and Idaho Maryland Road reported people casing the neighborhood, stopping at every house and collecting firewood. When confronted, they said they had permission and then left the area. They could not be located.

4:19 p.m. — A caller reported a woman on drugs who was doomsday prepping, spending thousands on credit and acting like Oprah Winfrey. The woman might be using acid and was speaking in riddles. A welfare check was conducted.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from a youth facility on Comerate Road reported a juvenile assaulted another juvenile and staff. The disturbance had been mediated before a deputy arrived.

8:11 p.m. — A caller reported a woman dragged a child across the room by the child’s hoodie, leaving marks on the child’s neck. A report was taken.

10:38 p.m. — A caller reported a missing tow truck drive at Gaston and Spanish Mine roads. The tow truck had been sent out to Washington and did not return. The truck was located, but not the driver, who had said he was going to hike out but took a wrong turn. At 11:17 p.m., the caller reported the driver had been located and a search was called off.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

5:20 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported a business was driving forklifts and that construction lights were shining in the caller’s house.

— Liz Kellar