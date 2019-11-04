Nevada County police blotter: Woman says man hit her, plans to ‘return favor’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:14 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported vandalism to the business and a vehicle.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

11:52 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported vandalism to the picnic benches.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Brighton Street reported the theft of $8,000 from a residence.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Plaza Drive reported a man with a grocery cart urinating into traffic while exposed. He could not be located.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman in a field with needles hanging out of their arms.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Washington Street reported a man tried to enter a residence and then started banging on the door. He was gone when an officer arrived.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a screaming man was locked in the bathroom. He then left, covered in blood. He could not be located.

7:23 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported a man spit at her. A report was taken.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two men in an argument who were “chest bumping.” The situation was mediated.

10:46 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Mill Street reported a woman hit him in the face.

Saturday

7:24 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported continuing vandalism and requested extra patrols.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a man ate breakfast, said he was going to get cigarettes and left without paying. He was gone when an officer arrived and no charges were requested.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a man was out of control and threw a phone.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported possible shoplifting. At 3:13 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody by a loss prevention officer.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. The woman said he was driving her vehicle without permission and was just supposed to fix it. He said he was test driving it and wanted to be paid for the repair work. The situation was mediated.

4:39 p.m. — A woman from the 700 block of Sutton Way reported her “whatever he is” threw a bottle of vodka in her eyes.

Sunday

12:32 a.m. — A caller from West Main and High streets reported a vehicle collision and a verbal argument that was escalating. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, and violating probation.

2:33 a.m. — A woman from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a man knocked her around earlier and now she was ready to return the favor. Both were arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a man and woman in a physical fight, which was mediated.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Ophir streets reported a girl ran away from a group home and was running down the street hitting vehicles and throwing rocks. She was then seen asking people for cigarettes. A report was taken.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Rhode Island and Brighton streets reported a man acting insane, trying to fight someone and beating on the windows and doors of a house.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

12:43 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and San Francisco Street reported an accidental overdose on prescription medication and alcohol.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Lyre Place reported a person driving up and down the driveway yelling and honking a horn.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a dog bit a girl.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from Highway 184 and Hansen Lane reported an emu in the road, which could not be located.

1:13 p.m. — A woman from Harvest Way reported a man hit her and threw her items out of a house. He pulled a gun on her and then said he was just cleaning it. A report was taken.

3:45 p.m. — A caller from Honey Mushroom Lane reported vandalism and theft.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a possibly rabid fox in the road. At 7:31 p.m., a caller reported bringing an injured fox into a shop that might have been hit by a car.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rough and Ready Highway reported one or two people possibly rummaging through a work van.

9:19 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a cyber fraud.

10:59 p.m. — A caller from Daniels Way and East Lime Kiln Road reported seeing a flashlight behind mailboxes. A warning was issued.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Orchard Street reported a residential burglary.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from Clark and Sacramento streets reported a man with a tie around his arm, ready to shoot up. He could not be located.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported the theft of a purse.

— Liz Kellar