Nevada County police blotter: Woman says car window shot out with BB gun

Sunday

1:16 a.m. — A caller from a campground area on Scotts Flat Road reported that a group of six individuals who were drunk were trying to fight her husband. The altercation was reportedly only verbal but the group was allegedly behaving in a threatening manner and trying to incite the husband to a physical confrontation.

5:12 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road near Oak Lane reported two people who had apparently stolen some power tools from the caller’s residence. The caller said that they had video surveillance footage of the incident, which apparently showed a man and a woman leaving the residence (which was under construction) with the stolen tools.

6:14 a.m. — A woman from Lawrence Way, near the cross streets of David and Alice ways, reported that the back window of her vehicle had been shot out with a BB gun. The caller did not know who had done this, and was not sure exactly when it had occurred.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Meda Drive, near the intersection of Three Sevens Place and Gold Star Road, reported that there were two elderly men antagonizing her 17-year-old brother, and that one of the men was armed with a gun. The altercation was purely verbal, and it did not appear as though any threats of violence were made.





6:04 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported that she was being chased by someone driving a back hoe. The call to dispatch appeared to subsequently drop and there was no further information about this incident.

6:59 p.m. — A caller from a business near Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported a heavily intoxicated employee who was apparently throwing things all over the establishment. A later call relayed that this employee had been asked to leave, and no further action was taken.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road near Boulder Hill Drive reported a physical altercation at the caller’s residence between two other males. The caller said that he had to lock himself in his own room, and had taken some weapons away from one of the men involved in the altercation. The caller wished to document the incident, as he said this is not the first time that such a confrontation had occurred.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near the cross street of Harmony Ridge Road, reported hearing a gunshot and screaming in the area. It was later reported that the screaming sound may have been an animal, but it was not clear from where the gunshot had been fired or why.

11:10 p.m. — A caller from Darlene Court reported that he had been assaulted by two men at a nearby residence, where the caller said he had reason to believe some drug trafficking activity was taking place.

— Stephen Wyer