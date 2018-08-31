Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman said she was poisoned, leading to theft

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Grass Valley reported possible gang activity.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a suspicious woman, possibly on drugs, falling down and talking to herself. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:17 p.m. — An officer was flagged down by a woman on the 100 block of South Auburn Street. There were hallucination issues.

3:52 p.m. — A probation search was conducted on the 1400 block of Mulberry Drive. An arrest was made on charges of contempt of court, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and possession of paraphernalia.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a group of transients in the parking lot yelling at customers. Another call reported a customer trying to start a fight with construction workers after he was asked not to walk through the construction site without a hardhat.

5:18 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Kidder Avenue and Bennett Street reported a transient camp with a stump that was possibly being used for a barbecue where the railroad used to be.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported she was being held illegally and she just wanted to go home. The caller insisted she was not a nitwit and requested contact with Grass Valley Police to prove it. Contact was made and the caller was admonished for 911 misuse and provided the business line for future nonemergency needs.

8:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man saying explicit things near the caller's window.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

9 a.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive reported fraud, with $35,000 being taken out of a bank account.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from Duggans Road reported someone camping in a motorhome parked down the road from a business for the last couple days.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a counterfeit bill.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a woman yelling at customers, seeming unstable and aggressive.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Maone Forest Drive reported a tenant on shared property harassing her that came into her home when they were not home, looking into their windows.

1:40 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway was concerned neighbors in the area shooting what sounded like a fully automatic weapon.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Thornberry Way reported a juvenile screaming "bloody murder" for the past 15 minutes.

3:34 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Woodbury Drive and Dog Bar Road reported a man approached the caller and his family the previous weekend. The man had been drinking and tried to get in a verbal fight and had an aggressive dog.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the Yuba River reported an "extremely impaired" driver on the side of the road.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from Fickle Lake Lane reported theft from a residence by people they brought in to help out. The caller also said the people may have poisoned her and her husband. The caller changed her story three times and said she believed she was poisoned by an elixir leading to the theft of her items. The caller said she was moving on and just wanted to report her story.

4:37 p.m. — A person was stopped on Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, driving with suspended license, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and two counts of post release community supervision.

5:56 p.m. — A caller from Big Dog Road reported his neighbor was throwing rocks at him for taking down a house at the request of Nevada County and making noise. The caller was in his own house. The caller called back demanding contact because the last time he left his things an extension cord was taken.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported her vehicles were gone through.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported a woman standing on the side of the highway in her underwear.

— Ross Maak