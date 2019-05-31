Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports too many cars in post office parking lot
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:57 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man lying in the parking lot refusing to leave and wanting to fight. He kept saying “This is God’s land.” He was gone when an officer arrived.
10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a burglary to the basement.
12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows reported a man trying to start a fight. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man took a bag of groceries and left in a vehicle.
3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a black obsidian crystal the size of a man’s hand.
3:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported the theft of two five-gallon gas containers.
4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a rotary hammer from the back of a truck.
5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a man had been sitting on a bench all day with drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, refusing to identify himself and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
7:13 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported another man came to his apartment from nowhere and hit him before running away. No medical attention was needed.
7:16 p.m. — A woman reported there were too many cars in the post office parking lot that have been there too long.
9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported three women defecating in front of the post office. They were gone when an officer arrived.
10:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle had been broken into.
11:31 p.m. — A caller from Mill and South Auburn streets reported two men in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
1:23 a.m. — A CHP officer reported having been passed by a blacked-out motorcycle going 115 mph.
1:41 a.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported he couldn’t sleep and asked for a deputy regarding a leech in his garage.
2:29 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported possible trespassers. No one was located.
3:54 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding drugs in the facility.
9 a.m. — A man from Greenhorn Access Road reported someone poured suntan oil in a diesel tank, causing $14,000 in damage.
10:01 a.m. — A caller from Lee Lane reported a man had been on private property earlier that morning and later, the latch to the door was found to have been bent.
10:32 a.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding reported having been flagged down by a man who was screaming that he had been swept down the river. He seemed disoriented and said he had been out there two days. He was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from out of the area.
12:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported a theft.
1:18 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Court reported people won’t stop calling in a scam.
2:41 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a dog bit him in the arm and leg.
2:44 p.m. — A caller from Success Cross Road reported the theft of car keys.
4:16 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a student assaulted another student.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported vandalism to a gate.
6:29 p.m. — A woman from Sages Road reported that dogs had treed a bear. She was advised to bring her dogs inside and leave the bear alone.
11:01 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a suspicious man who popped out of the bushes, who was contacted and found to be a private security guard patrolling the campus.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
9:47 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported a possible scam.
10 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported being stalked.
4:27 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Broad streets turned in found mail.
