Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports too many cars in post office parking lot

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:57 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man lying in the parking lot refusing to leave and wanting to fight. He kept saying “This is God’s land.” He was gone when an officer arrived.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a burglary to the basement.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of La Barr Meadows reported a man trying to start a fight. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

12:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man took a bag of groceries and left in a vehicle.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported the theft of a black obsidian crystal the size of a man’s hand.

3:52 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported the theft of two five-gallon gas containers.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Sierra College Drive reported the theft of a rotary hammer from the back of a truck.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of West Main Street reported a man had been sitting on a bench all day with drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, refusing to identify himself and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:13 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported another man came to his apartment from nowhere and hit him before running away. No medical attention was needed.

7:16 p.m. — A woman reported there were too many cars in the post office parking lot that have been there too long.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Main Street reported three women defecating in front of the post office. They were gone when an officer arrived.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle had been broken into.

11:31 p.m. — A caller from Mill and South Auburn streets reported two men in a physical fight. The situation was mediated.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

1:23 a.m. — A CHP officer reported having been passed by a blacked-out motorcycle going 115 mph.

1:41 a.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported he couldn’t sleep and asked for a deputy regarding a leech in his garage.

2:29 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported possible trespassers. No one was located.

3:54 a.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding drugs in the facility.

9 a.m. — A man from Greenhorn Access Road reported someone poured suntan oil in a diesel tank, causing $14,000 in damage.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Lee Lane reported a man had been on private property earlier that morning and later, the latch to the door was found to have been bent.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Lake Spaulding reported having been flagged down by a man who was screaming that he had been swept down the river. He seemed disoriented and said he had been out there two days. He was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from out of the area.

12:41 p.m. — A caller from a business on Wolf and Combie roads reported a theft.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from Jayhawk Court reported people won’t stop calling in a scam.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported a dog bit him in the arm and leg.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from Success Cross Road reported the theft of car keys.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Lyman Gilmore School reported a student assaulted another student.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported vandalism to a gate.

6:29 p.m. — A woman from Sages Road reported that dogs had treed a bear. She was advised to bring her dogs inside and leave the bear alone.

11:01 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a suspicious man who popped out of the bushes, who was contacted and found to be a private security guard patrolling the campus.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

9:47 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported a possible scam.

10 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported being stalked.

4:27 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Broad streets turned in found mail.

— Liz Kellar