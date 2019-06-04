Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports suspicious birthday greeting

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

10:27 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of West Main Street reported identity theft.

12:54 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported someone shooting up in a bathroom. No drugs were found on the person, who was not under the influence.

4:45 p.m. — A man reported he was locked in his room and his wheelchair had been taken away. Multiple 911 calls were received with no one talking. At 7:58 p.m. a call was received with only a parrot heard. Contact was made and all were OK.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man screaming at people and “using a finger gun.” He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported a person used a fraudulent ATM card and ran out the door.

7:57 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported meth use.

11:10 p.m. — A woman from the 500 block of Brighton Street reported finding a note on her door from someone named Rob, wishing her a happy birthday. She doesn’t know a Rob.

Tuesday

1:18 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a drunken man breaking items in a home.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

1:07 am. — A caller from Blue Jay Court reported a tree fell on a house.

2:13 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported a woman in a wedding dress, carrying a shoulder bag, standing on the highway. She could not be located.

8:59 a.m. — A caller from Melody Road reported a pit bull attacked another dog through a fence.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from a business on Penn Valley Drive reported the theft of a wallet.

11:13 a.m. — A 4-year-old called 911 but hung up when asked to hand the phone to a parent. A second call was received from what sounded like the same child, with the same results. It was found to have been twin girls who were playing with their father’s phone.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported vandalism to tires, and extra patrols were requested.

1:16 p.m. — A caller reported being high-centered and stuck on Banner Quaker Hill Road about four miles from where the pavement ends, with no food or water. A man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

2:51 p.m. — A caller reported finding marijuana in a foster child’s backpack. It was collected for destruction.

3:38 p.m. — A caller reported a pit bull attacked a dog on Harter Place.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Park reported a man sleeping in the park dugout and using drugs. He was chased out but left behind a bunch of needles.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road reported a teen was raging, stealing money and throwing things. He was cited on unknown charges.

4:56 p.m. — A man from Joey Court reported someone jus kicked in a downstairs door.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported an ongoing issue with neighbors blasting reggae.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from Spenceville and Penn Valley roads reported at least two teens on motorcycles driving recklessly without helmets. No one was located.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek and Dixon roads reported a large tree limb down in the road.

11:40 p.m. — A caller from Dixon Road and Silver Crest Drive reported hearing gunshots.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

12:02 a.m. — A caller from Coyote and Court streets reported a person driving a loud motor scooter in circles around the block.

8:28 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported someone placing debris at the offramp several times each week, which damaged the caller’s vehicle this morning.

8:47 a.m. — A caller from Miners Trail reported graffiti and trash and a transient sleeping in the path.

12:08 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a person lying in traffic and throwing items at passing vehicles. No one was located.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from Grove Street reported a woman pushed another woman to the ground before leaving on foot. She was arrested on suspicion of battery.

— Liz Kellar