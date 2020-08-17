Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports someone spray painted BLM on a tree and took Trump sign

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:19 a.m. — A caller reported a Facebook group post that “Blue Lives Matter” groups were coming to downtown Grass Valley in large groups to “battle racial injustice.” A different caller reported an “Undercover Blue Lives Matter” army was coming, per a social media post.

8:31 a.m. — A woman from Walsh and Pleasant streets reported her vehicle was vandalized with a rock thrown through a window.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of East Main Street reported the patio area had been egged. Extra patrols were requested.

9:35 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Buckingham Court reported an Apple scam.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Clydesdale Court reported a stolen motorcycle.

3:02 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported someone had entered her residence.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported a man shoved someone to get into a business.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported juveniles had assaulted a 7 year old.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a trespasser, who fled.

9:22 p.m. — A trespasser was seen on video in the Memorial Park pool area.

9:50 p.m. — A caller from the business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man in a vehicle selling drugs.

Saturday

12:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man walking through the drive-thru repeatedly and refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest and refusing to identify himself. At 3:12 a.m., a caller from the business reported a driver in the drive-thru slurring words. A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

5:05 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported someone shooting fireworks.

5:36 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man went behind the counter and stole a pack of cigarettes.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from a bank in the 200 block of Mill Street reported a woman with a stack of cards and a sheet of paper trying to get money from the ATM. She was gone when an officer arrived.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West Berryhiil Drive reported a physical fight involving two people.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported a dog in distress in a vehicle. It was taken to the shelter.

10:11 p.m. — A woman from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole her purse.

Sunday

1:52 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man punched two people in the face and left in a vehicle.

7:05 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient causing a physical fight after not wanting to be put on a mental health hold.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a stolen vehicle, which was later located by CHP.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two men possibly trying to break into a vacant building.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man stole a shopping cart.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

10 a.m. — A caller from Gold Country Senior Center reported the theft of firewood.

10:44 a.m. — A man from Rough and Ready Road reported someone hit him with a walking stick.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported vandalism to a vehicle.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive reported their neighbor stole materials from them and vandalized their property.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Pepper Lane reported that her personal information had been taken by a scammer over the phone.

9:50 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a 17-year-old assault victim from Rough and Ready. A robbery and aggravated battery report was taken.

Saturday

6:37 a.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported mail theft.

8:23 a.m. — A caller from the dump on Wolf Mountain Road reported someone broke in and stole a nonworking battery.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Coleman Lane reported a burglary and the theft of a cellphone.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Squirrel Creek Drive, reported there was a male subject walking up and down the roadway knocking on doors, asking personal questions. The caller stated the subject said he was collecting information for the government.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Hoyts Crossing reported multiple parked vehicles blocking the roadway.

5:23 p.m. — A caller from Sleepy Hollow Way reported someone was shooting a high-powered rifle in the area.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Edwards Crossing reported hearing fireworks.

10:52 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Fallen Leaf Lane, reported she had asked her neighbor to put out his camp fire and he began shouting threats at her.

Sunday

12:51 a.m. — A man from Wild Life Lane reported a woman shoved him down. He said she started beating om him and he hit her back in the face. She was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse, elder abuse, causing great bodily injury in the commission of a felony and intimidating a victim.

8:20 a.m. — A caller from Nuthatch Court reported vandalism to a mailbox and a sign.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Pleasant valley Road reported a man brandished a knife and threatened to kill people. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and resisting arrest.

10:32 a.m. — A woman from Fay Road reported someone spray painted BLM on a tree and took her Trump sign.

2:20 p.m. — A man from Pine View Heights reported a woman threw a fruit cup at the back of his head.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road at the South Yuba River bridge reported a person threw a rock from the bridge and hit a man in the head.

9:21 p.m. — A man from Shadow Pines Drive reported a woman broke into the house and hit him in the mouth with a flashlight. She said he choked her and pushed her down, and denied hitting him with the flashlight. A report was taken.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

7:23 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported there were several people roller blading on the tennis courts at a park.

Saturday

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Coyote Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They were separated.

Sunday

2:51 a.m. — A caller from Nile Street reported a woman kicking in a door.

8:52 a.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a large “Burning Man” group was setting up. At 7:09 p.m., a caller reported an event with 100 people who were hugging and did not have masks.

12:39 p.m. — A reckless motorcyclist was arrested on Sacramento Street on suspicion of evading a peace officer, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

