Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports shooting threat over cutting in line at store

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

3:24 a.m. — A man reported he was being “tricked” by two girls, but refused to provide more information.

10:27 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of $3,000 from a safety deposit bag.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Morgan Ranch Drive reported losing money in a Craigslist rental scam.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported a physical fight, The situation was mediated.

Saturday

10:44 a.m. — Multiple burglary alarms were activated at a business in the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road. A vehicle had been vandalized.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a man hopped the fence and was inside his vehicle in the tow yard. A report was taken.

3:02 p.m. — A caller from Dee Mautino Park reported people hopped a fence and were playing frisbee.

6:02 p.m. — A caller reported a person bought a phone from a business and it was returning as stolen.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a verbal dispute involving drunken people. At 7:22 p.m., a physical fight was reported.

Sunday

6:25 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a car hit another parked car and the driver left the scene.

9:57 a.m. — A woman called and was yelling that it was a prank call.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Butler Street reported chasing three boys who stole a scooter worth $300.

7:19 p.m. — A woman from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported another customer threatened to shoot her over taking her place in line. A report was taken.

7:30 p.m. — A theft report in the 1300 block of East Main Street was made online.

7:32 p.m. — An online theft report was made from the 100 block of Normandy Court.

7:33 p.m. — An online theft report was made from a business in the 100 block of Springhill Drive.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Star Court reported the theft of money.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from Partridge Road reported vandalism to a residence.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Brooks and Lower Colfax roads reported a man going through mailboxes. He could not be located.

3:23 p.m. — A caller from Lake Forest Drive and Kemo Lane reported finding a possible hand grenade in the yard. An explosive ordinance device team retrieved the device.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from Partridge Drive reported a trespasser in a residence.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Taylor Crossing roads reported 20 to 40 gunshots,

Saturday

8:16 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road reported finding an unresponsive man in the woods with a laceration to the front of his head. He was taken to the hospital.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore South reported receiving a threatening email asking for bitcoin in a blackmail attempt.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Upward Way reported the theft of a well pump and 2,500-gallon well tank.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from Cascade Shores reported two men did a “burnout” and broke the windows in the caller’s truck, and damaged the tailgate and side mirror.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a drunken girl assaulted a woman and then left on foot, howling.

Sunday

5:26 a.m. — A caller from a business on Whispering Pines Lane reported people were stealing. A report was taken.

8:56 a.m. — A caller from Pammy Way reported dogs versus chickens.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Madrona Way reported mail theft out of a cluster box.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported a vandalized motorcycle.

8:19 p.m. — A caller from Hilltop Road reported the theft of $18 and court documents from an unlocked vehicle,

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:37 p.m. — A woman from Spring and Factory streets reported a man with a baby carriage exposed himself and then was urinating in front of her.

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported road rage from a car tailgating them, recklessly driving.

7:01 p.m. — A caller reported renting a house on Perseverance Mine Court that was a scam.

Saturday

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man trying to break into vehicles who left when spotted.

Sunday

8:48 a.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a theft.

1:36 p.m. — A man from Gold Flat Road reported children in the road with their parents yelling at him. He was counseled on 911 usage and told to go home. He then called back and accused the dispatcher of being drunk.

2:32 p.m. — A caller reported ongoing issues on Sugarloaf Mountain with transients starting fires, cooking crank and leaving trash.

— Liz Kellar