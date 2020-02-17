Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports seeing lights all over area, advised against calling 911

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

7:55 a.m. — A caller from a business n Pleasant Valley Road reported a woman sleeping in a running vehicle next to a gas pump. The woman did not wake up when the caller pounded on the window, She was gone when a deputy got there.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from Combie and Magnolia roads reported security cameras caught juveniles with bicycles and flashlights looking into windows. They took off when a security light came on.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Kootenai Lane reported a man and woman in a minivan went behind a locked Nevada Irrigation District gate and were dumping trash.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of keys to two vehicles.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Joey Court reported three people were trespassing, but left when confronted.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from Mayflower Drive reported hearing an argument with two men yelling “Don’t pull a gun on me, don’t stab me.” The occupants of the residence were contacted and claimed nothing happened.

10:35 p.m. — A woman from Cedar Ridge Drive reported seeing lights all over the area. She was advised regarding 911 use.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Sacramento and Adams streets reported a drug deal involving two men and a woman.

4:57 p.m. — A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported a man grabbing a girl and refusing to leave her alone. He then left with several other people.

11:30 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported loud music, but was not willing to sign a complaint.

11:50 p.m. — A man sought treatment at a Roseville hospital and reported having been assaulted at a bar on Commercial Street.

Grass Valley Police Department

The daily activity logs were not available as of press time.

— Liz Kellar