Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports pet pig being held hostage

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:05 p.m. — A woman from Sages Road reported someone found her pet pig and won’t return it. She called back to report the person who found it just wants a photo to prove it belongs to her before returning it. She was providing a photo. At 9:04 p.m., she reported her pig was being held hostage.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake and Old Fuller Lake roads reported the theft of timber from property by a neighbor.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Twin Star Lane reported the theft of a jackhammer and keys from an unlocked vehicle.

Saturday

12:34 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a physical fight.

3:53 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported seeing flashlights n the backyard and hearing footsteps. No one was located.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a theft.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a physical fight, which was found to have been a mutual scuffle over car keys.

10:42 a.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a theft from a vehicle.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported the backs of the mailboxes were open with mail inside.

3:30 p.m. — A woman from Dixon Road reported the theft of a purse from her driveway, with a bank card being used.

4:11 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported the front of a cluster mailbox was open with a lot of mail inside. The mail was taken to the post office.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a paddleboard worth $700 had been vandalized, possibly by juveniles partying at the beach, and could not be repaired.

6:31 p.m. — A caller reported a man was at a campground on Relief Hill Road and said he was scared, and mentioned something about witchcraft. At 8:49 p.m., the man called to report he needed medical attention, and that someone was trying to kill him. He then said he was under the influence of marijuana.

7:38 p.m. — A caller from Owl Road reported a physical fight.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane reported a physical fight, with a man breaking items and kicking items all over.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man shoplifted a bag of items.

Saturday

9:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported vandalism.

— Liz Kellar