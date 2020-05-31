Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports pet pig being held hostage
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
2:05 p.m. — A woman from Sages Road reported someone found her pet pig and won’t return it. She called back to report the person who found it just wants a photo to prove it belongs to her before returning it. She was providing a photo. At 9:04 p.m., she reported her pig was being held hostage.
2:49 p.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake and Old Fuller Lake roads reported the theft of timber from property by a neighbor.
4:49 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road and Twin Star Lane reported the theft of a jackhammer and keys from an unlocked vehicle.
Saturday
12:34 a.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a physical fight.
3:53 a.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported seeing flashlights n the backyard and hearing footsteps. No one was located.
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a theft.
10:21 a.m. — A caller from Mica Court reported a physical fight, which was found to have been a mutual scuffle over car keys.
10:42 a.m. — A caller from Crescent Drive reported a theft from a vehicle.
1:13 p.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported the backs of the mailboxes were open with mail inside.
3:30 p.m. — A woman from Dixon Road reported the theft of a purse from her driveway, with a bank card being used.
4:11 p.m. — A caller from Banner Mine Way reported the front of a cluster mailbox was open with a lot of mail inside. The mail was taken to the post office.
4:37 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive reported a paddleboard worth $700 had been vandalized, possibly by juveniles partying at the beach, and could not be repaired.
6:31 p.m. — A caller reported a man was at a campground on Relief Hill Road and said he was scared, and mentioned something about witchcraft. At 8:49 p.m., the man called to report he needed medical attention, and that someone was trying to kill him. He then said he was under the influence of marijuana.
7:38 p.m. — A caller from Owl Road reported a physical fight.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from Hawke Lane reported a physical fight, with a man breaking items and kicking items all over.
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
3:39 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man shoplifted a bag of items.
Saturday
9:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported vandalism.
— Liz Kellar
