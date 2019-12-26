Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports neighbor for bringing her cookies

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported the theft of a wallet.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a purse was stolen out of a grocery cart. It was then returned.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a sedan who appeared to be “on the nod.” He could not be located.

1:29 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim of an accident with an injury.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Union Jack Street reported a restraining order violation and possible vandalism.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported two men trying to throw punches at each other and missing. A report was taken.

2:44 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle theft.

5 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported a fraud.

5:27 p.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Mill Street reported an argument with her boyfriend over antioxidants.

Wednesday

9:56 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported needing help in restraining an out-of-control patient.

11:15 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported hearing a dog crying in the roods for hours. It was a coyote.

11:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported hearing someone in the residence. The house was checked and no one was found.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

4:41 a.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported someone just rattled the back door. She called back to say it was probably a deer.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road and Falling Leaf Lane reported a suspicious vehicle, possibly related to mail thefts in the area. It was gone when a deputy arrived.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Miller Circle reported a bear in a barn.

6:54 p.m. — A woman from Mayflower Drive reported a man came to her door and said he was a neighbor trying to give her a Christmas present. The suspect left a plate of cookies.

7:02 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a man was just in the shower and fled. He was described as wearing “homeless clothes.” He could not be located.

7:21 p.m. — A caller from Brooks Road reported hearing two loud booms, possibly M-80s.

11:29 p.m. — A man from Idaho Maryland Road reported a drunken man assaulted him and then left.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

10:08 p.m. — A man from Nevada Street reported ongoing issues with theft and food tampering. At 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, he called to report the officer who had been there earlier might have stolen a piece of paper with his passwords. He called back to say his cat had stolen the paper and was chewing on it.

