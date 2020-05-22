Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports loud music keeping her from reading
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:13 a.m. — A woman reported her ex-boyfriend shared naked photos of her, in violation of a restraining order.
10:36 a.m. — A man from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported his patio furniture was missing and other items were vandalized.
2:08 p.m. — A man from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported Public Works employees were harassing him by operating blowers and lawn mowers for hours on end.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported juveniles selling marijuana in the skate park.
6:02 p.m. — A woman reported her neighbor was playing loud music using headphones, and it was so loud she can’t read.
11:07 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported a man was looking in a woman’s bedroom window. No one was located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
10:21 a.m. — A caller from Kingsbury Circle reported having been the victim of an online scam.
1:04 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Valley and Willow Valley roads reported the theft of a property tax check from the mail, with someone else depositing it.
2:10 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported someone hacked her email.
6:36 p.m. — A caller from Three Sevens Place reported drug activity.
7:31 p.m. — A caller from Maybert Road reported a neighbor began shooting his gun as soon as the caller got home.
8:27 p.m. — A caller from Auburn and McCourtney roads reported a truck chasing and trying to run a minivan off the road.
10:17 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a man assaulted a woman.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
2:38 p.m. — A caller from Boulder Street reported a man suffering from dementia left on a walk three hours ago and now his family can’t find him. A woman from Grove Street then reported a man in her front yard who was possibly dehydrated.
6:40 p.m. — A caller from Champion Mine Road reported a woman in the middle of the creek near the Tribute Trail who was “wasted” and possibly hypothermic.
— Liz Kellar
