Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports cat stuck in recliner

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:12 a,m, — A caller from a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a drunken driver in the drive-thru. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Lidster Avenue reported the theft of mail.

9:21 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of Mill Street reported her cat was stuck in her recliner, and she was afraid to do anything to make it worse. The cat was safe and secure.

11:55 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a neighbor was blasting music so loud, it was shaking the walls. It was quiet when an officer arrived. At 7:40 p.m., the caller reported music was shaking a residence. A third call was made at 8:01 p.m. to report the music had not stopped. The residents were contacted and were asked to turn their speakers down. At 9:31 p.m., the caller reported the music had been turned back up. Both parties then reported the other was banging on walls and ceilings.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Badger Lane reported a person drinking, jumping over fences and making threats. The situation was mediated.

12:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Margaret Lane reported receiving a text with a photo of decapitated heads that advised the victim to send money. It was a phone scam.

12:59 p.m. — A juvenile at Silver Springs High School was cited on a weapons charge.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Woodside Court reported a Social Security scam.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mulberry Drive reported a juvenile throwing rocks and breaking a bathroom window.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported shoplifters. One ran and the other, who was on crutches, was being followed by a employee. A man was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and possessing drug paraphernalia, and was advised against trespassing at the business.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

6:49 a.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road requested a welfare check on an injured emu.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the fairgrounds reported a goose with a fishing line stuck in its mouth.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Rockaway and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported the theft of several items.

5:25 p.m. — A caller from Pepperwood Drive reported a man walked into a residence without knocking.

6:46 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported someone entered a residence and left a rabbit hide with maggots in it.

10:19 p.m. — A caller reported a 12-year-old girl was hiding in a closet because her father was threatening her and her mother, and was on drugs. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, child endangerment and making criminal threats.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a man yelling and scaring people. He was gone when an officer arrived.

— Liz Kellar