Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports being victim of town’s elite

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported a vehicle took the northbound off-ramp heading southbound on the highway. A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

4:16 a.m. — A woman from the 200 block of North School Street reported a drunken woman was yelling at a man. When confronted, she threw ashes in a boy’s face and now was banging on the wall. The situation was mediated.

8:21 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Race Street reported a package theft from a porch. The package was recovered.

8:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported finding opened mail in the bushes, possibly with money stolen from one letter.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Candy Lane reported an elderly woman was involved in a scam that she had won a lot of money.

11:58 a.m. — Several callers from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man looking into cars. He was searched and nothing was located.

12 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman tried to steal items. She was cited on unknown charges.

12:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifter.

2:26 p.m. — A caller from Mill and Neal streets reported a man with a bandana covering his face and a knife on his belt. He then was seen in the 200 block of Mill Street, looking through a possibly stolen purse.

4:06 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a gas station refused to give him air for his tires, and endangered his life.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported receiving a fake $100 bill.

5:39 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man coming in with possibly forged checks, which have not been cashed because they seemed suspicious.

7:19 p.m. — A woman reported having been the victim of the elite in this town. She also reported the theft of a stamp collection from a garage, possibly after she had been hypnotized.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported people tried to steal the city’s animal trap. A woman was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and trespassing.

Saturday

11:13 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lidster Avenue reported the hacking of a bank account.

12:27 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported finding a needle in front of the library.

1:03 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way and Freeman Lane reported seeing flames and smoke, possibly from a controlled burn.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Wendy Circle reported juveniles shooting a pellet gun at a house. They said it was accidental.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a vehicle theft.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man bought strawberry margaritas, poured them into a water bottle and drove off. He could not be located.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Alta Street reported a vehicle hit some bushes and left part of the bumper behind.

10:27 p.m. — A caller reported child abuse.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a drunken man was violating a restraining order by refusing to leave. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Sunday

7:31 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Pine Street reported a stolen vehicle.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of East Main Street reported a tree into power lines.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Vistamont Drive reported a tree broke in half and fell on a residence.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man punched another man and pushed him out of a vehicle. No medical attention was needed. The driver called to report he kicked a man out of the vehicle after he pulled a knife on his mother.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from a business sin the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was taken to the hospital.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from the shelter in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a belligerent man carrying a beer can was trying to force his way in. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, and a woman was arrested on charges of being drunk in public and violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

3:42 a.m. — A caller from Amber Street reported a suspicious vehicle possibly checking mailboxes, which could not be located.

8:42 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Hardy Way reported a tree across the road.

9:44 a.m. — A caller from Kneebone Court reported the theft of license plates.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive reported a tree partially blocking the road.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported a woman banging on the door and screaming. The caller said the woman was possibly part of the “Eagle Pine Road association gang.” The woman then was trying to get in through the rear porch before leaving.

10:49 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Curry drives reported two vehicles driving around with people using flashlights, possibly casing the neighborhood.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported the theft of a propane tank.

