Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports being threatened with pitchfork

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

1:22 a.m. — A caller from Horizon Circle reported two women in a physical fight. One was being held down. The caller then reported having been kicked by one of the women, but did not need medical attention.

10:31 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a woman yelling at people and sticking a book in her mouth.

11:53 a.m. — A woman from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported responding to a fraudulent email from Apple with all her personal information.

2:58 p.m. — A man at Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported being the victim of a hit-and-run. He said he was following the other driver, who then pulled over at a gas station. The driver of that vehicle was cited on suspicion of being in a vehicle accident without insurance.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported people sleeping in an RV. A man then exited the RV and urinated in the parking lot. They were advised to move on.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Anchor Lane reported an aggressive dog habitually at large.

10:09 a.m. — A woman from Rocker Road reported a dispute involving a person who came in the house the previous night and wouldn’t leave, engaging in a physical fight. The woman returned the following day and people were in the house smoking crank. They then left.

11:31 a.m. — A man reported a storage unit had been broken into on La Barr Meadows Road.

12:38 p.m. — A woman from Connie Drive reported a man trespassing and threatening her with a pitchfork. A report was taken.

2:42 p.m. — A woman reported she was “blowing a .07 and now a .05,” and wanted to know if she would be arrested for driving under the influence. She then said she would not be driving and refused to provide any information.

2:56 p.m. — A caller from Rocker Road reported a room had been ransacked and items were missing.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Lake Vera Purdon Road reported the lock on a storage unit had been cut, but nothing was taken.

8:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Omega Road reported a wrong-way driver.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported a reckless driver who pulled over after hitting a light. A man took the keys from the driver, threw them on the ground and said she was as “drunk as a skunk.” A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more.

11:34 p.m. — A caller from Sunny Slope reported seeing shadows and hearing dogs barking. It was a bear.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:46 p.m. — A man from Uren Street reported hearing a thump on an upper porch and seeing a man running from the area. He then fell while he was chasing the man and injured his arm.

— Liz Kellar