Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reports being terrorized by landlord over service cat

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a person stole items.

11:22 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street reported finding a bag of drug items.

12:18 p.m. — A caller from Kate Hayes and Race streets reported graffiti on the sidewalk.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported graffiti, which could not be located.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from Iron Horse Lane reported vandalism to a fence.

4: p.m. — A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a dispute involving a vehicle that was hit and a driver refusing to move and causing traffic to back up. The situation was mediated.

5:25 p.m. — A caller reported a girl just got out of a car and ran. She was cited for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant, and left in the care of the hospital.

5:50 p.m. — A caller from West Main and Mill streets reported a girl sat on a knife and was being taken to the ER.

8:52 p.m. — A caller from Buena Vista Street reported a burglary to a business with a broken window and possibly blood on the ground.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from Alta and West Main streets reported a small fire on the side of the road, which was extinguished before an officer arrived.

Thursday

3:28 a.m. — A caller from 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman going through the garbage, throwing things and rearranging plants. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and mail theft.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

4:59 a.m. — A caller from Clear Creek Place reported a woman, who had defecated in the middle of the road, lying in the road. She said she had left her homeboy’s house and was waiting for another homeboy. She appeared under the influence and said she had two broken ankles. She then jumped up and started walking away.

7:06 a.m. — A woman reported she was being terrorized by her landlord over her service cat.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road requested a juvenile be cited for assault.

8:48 a.m. — A woman from Retrac Way reported her dog bit someone.

12:09 p.m. — A caller from Bumpy Road reported identity theft.

2:22 p.m. — A caller from Sunrise Lane reported a dog jumped over a fence and attacked another dog. A written warning was issued.

8:44 p.m. — Several callers from Rough and Ready Highway and Randolph Lane reported automatic weapon fire.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a woman throwing a fit and claiming to be Satan. She then was reported to be staggering near the roadway. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violating probation.

10:12 p.m. — A caller from the South Yuba River reported a physical fight with a woman going crazy. No one was located.

11:20 p.m. — A caller from Stotler Avenue reported a burglary. A person had kicked in a door and threatened the caller with a baseball bat a few days earlier. The suspect came back today and took a stereo, gold, pictures and a propane tank.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

3:03 p.m. — A caller from a business on Union Street reported a counterfeit bill.

6:28 p.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported a woman screaming random rants and raves.

— Liz Kellar