Nevada County police blotter: Woman reports being followed by wolf

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:22 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported the theft of a bicycle.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Mill Street reported a drug deal in the parking lot.

1:22 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way and Brunswick Road reported someone threw a dog from a vehicle. The vehicle could not be located.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a patient had been admitted and had drugs in a bag. A report was taken.

9:59 p.m. — A man requested a welfare check on his children and said their mother was “a bulb short of a pack.”

Saturday

3:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported possible drug activity.

6:42 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Road reported a coin machine lock had been broken and vandalized.

3:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a bike.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from East Main and Richardson streets reported a person throwing rocks at vehicles for driving too fast. A man reported his vehicle was damaged.

10:26 p.m. — A woman from Dorsey Drive reported she was being chased by a wolf. She was given a ride. No wolf was seen, it might have been a fox.

10:56 p.m. — A man reported having been followed by a vehicle. He said he jumped out of a vehicle to run and lost his keys in the process. He then said he was being tangled in fishing line and hung up. He could not be located.

Sunday

1:06 a.m. — A woman from Northridge Drive reported a bear on her deck eating birdseed. An officer was dispatched and her property was now bear-free.

5:34 a.m. — A caller reported a man broke a door and beat up a woman before leaving on foot. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse, first-degree burglary and damaging a phone, as well as violating probation.

9:20 a.m. — A caller from Joershcke Drive reported the theft of a bicycle and items off another bicycle.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported an out of control woman had been removed from a church and was yelling. She did not have her tambourine with her. The woman called dispatch numerous times, saying the church is committing a crime and ranting about Bible verses. She said she was trying to expose a sex traffic ring and the preachers were “tickling ears.”

3:09 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Allison Ranch Road reported a woman yelling at people and stabbing trees with a knife. She could not be located.

4:01 p.m. — A caller from Bennett and Tinloy streets reported two men had gotten out of their vehicles and were about to duke it out, possibly after being involved in a collision. A report was taken.

8:31 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a cell phone.

8:34 p.m. — A caller from West Olympia Drive and East Main Street reported a large amount of mail in a turnout.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a drunken man was refusing to leave and tried to rip a baby out of the caller’s arms. He was arrested on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Meyer Ravine Road reported two men in a physical fight. They were separated and neither wanted to press charges.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Live Oak Lane reported an Amazon scam involving gift cards.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road reported finding four or five dogs that were malnourished and in very poor shape. A report was taken.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim with face lacerations. She said it occurred across from the fairgrounds but refused to make a report.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Banner Lava Cap roads reported a stolen vehicle on the property.

3:21 p.m. — A woman from New Rome Road reported a woman with “beady eyes” tried to assault her with a vehicle and then left in a vehicle.

7:22 p.m. — A caller from Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reported a Chevy Tahoe failed to yield on Highway 49. The driver tried to run over a deputy and was last seen passing the post office in North San Juan, heading up Oak Tree Road. At 8:39 p.m., a caller reported seeing a man running down Jackass Flats Road. A BOLO was issued.

Sunday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road reported ongoing issues with dogs attacking livestock.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported ongoing drug activity.

5:27 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a person push a 3-year-old to the floor. A report was taken.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Slow Poke Lane requested a juvenile be cited for assaulting a staff member.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:52 a.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported loud people chanting and yelling out in the street.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a man lying on the sidewalk unable to get up, and said it was not a good scene.

— Liz Kellar