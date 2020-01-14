Nevada County police blotter: Woman reportedly nods off in running car, arrested on drug charges

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

11:30 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported a man tried to get into a locked vehicle and then left on a bicycle.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Bennett Street reported an attempted burglary to a space under a house.

1:21 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported leaving a concealed firearm in a rental vehicle, which then could not be located. A report was taken.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Penstock Drive reported two vehicles had been riffled through.

2:17 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Packard Drive reported giving scammers gift certificate numbers for $3,000 in Target cards.

2:27 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile assaulted a staff member.

2:46 p.m. — A woman from the 600 block of East Main Street reported an ID was stolen, as well as $7 in cash, from a vehicle.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported her debit card was charged but she was not given gas.

3:42 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a vehicle in the parking lot.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a woman nodding off in a car while it was running in the middle of the parking lot. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possessing drug paraphernalia.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a burglary to a locked vehicle, with the window broken.

11:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported the theft of a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Quail Alley reported a computer scam and possible identity theft.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported the theft of construction equipment.

6 p.m. — A woman from Loa Court reported having been bitten by a neighbor’s dog.

6:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Foster Road reported a man was hitting a woman, then threatened to punch her in the face. He was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, battery, violating probation and resisting arrest.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from a business on Johnson Place reported a man was jiggling the door handle, trying to get in, and ran away when he saw someone was inside. A man was arrested on suspicion of loitering.

10:24 p.m. — A caller from Pekolee Drive reported hearing seven to eight gunshots. Nothing was located.

— Liz Kellar