Nevada County police blotter: Woman reported screaming due to possible ‘internal suffering’

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

2:07 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of West Main Street called and would only name bars each time he was asked a question. On callback, a different man answered and was drunk and uncooperative. He said he tripped and hit his head, but did not need medical attention. The first man got back on the phone and said the same thing. Both refused to give more information. On a second call-back, the first man said he had been attacked and had his phone taken, but was OK and was walking home.

6:33 a.m. — An online theft report was made from the 700 block of Freeman Lane.

6:37 a.m. — An online theft report was made from the 100 block of Comstock Court.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman ripped signs off the building, left them in front and proceeded to defecate on top of them. A report was taken.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Freeman Lane reported multiple transient camps on a trail. No camps were found on an area check.

11:05 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man was drunk and tried to shoplift items. A man was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.

4:19 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and East Empire streets reported a woman screaming at nothing. She was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

6:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported six to eight people in a dispute that had been physical.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported a person trying to steal a golf cart. A man was arrested on suspicion of loitering.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Bank streets reported two men fighting in the parking lot. A man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Bears End Drive reported the theft of air-conditioning units and water heaters from a house.

8:58 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek and Potlicker roads reported the theft of mail and packages.

1:58 p.m. — A caller reported fraudulent credit card use with items purchased going to an address on Gemini Court.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Manhattan Mine Lane reported a vehicle stopped and the driver started following a girl who was walking home from school. He then chased her when she started running and only stopped when she got to the residence. He could not be located.

11:04 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported a suspect who had been arrested had about $800 in counterfeit bills.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sacramento Street reported a heroin overdose.

Wednesday

4:11 a.m. — A caller from Cottage Street reported hearing a woman screaming who sounded like she had “internal suffering.”

