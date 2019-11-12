Nevada County police blotter: Woman reported for fleeing counseling session

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:19 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of Sutton Way reported vandalism to a fence.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a man was scamming customers into advertising by posing as the business.

1:47 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported that a few juveniles were seen climbing into the laundry room through the windows.

2:43 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and West McKnight Way reported a vehicle hit a tree with injuries to the driver. The driver was transported to the hospital.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported someone hit a vehicle with a fist, leaving a dent in the hood.

7:12 p.m. — Several callers from La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way reported hearing a loud explosion.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported hearing gunshots. It was a jackhammer and the employees at the concrete plant agreed to keep it down.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street and Doris Drive reported four or five people in the parking lot conducting possible drug activity. They were gone when an officer arrived.

Tuesday

12:26 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Dorsey Drive reported a man throwing things at vehicles and looking in vehicles. A second caller reported a possible physical fight involving a screwdriver. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, as well as violating probation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a woman was just chased by a German shepherd and had to jump onto a vehicle to escape. She was uninjured. A report was taken.

9:41 a.m. — A caller from Lexington Way reported a cat stuck in a chimney.

10:59 a.m. — A caller from Penn Oak Lane reported dogs had been chasing his livestock and ran away when he shot a pellet gun at them.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Cooper and Blue Tent School roads reported a downed tree blocking the roadway.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Cruzon Grade Road reported hearing two gunshots coming from a residence.

10:06 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Honeysuckle Lane reported a woman who was attending a counseling program went to the bathroom and never came back.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Spring Street reported vandalism to a vehicle.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court reported the theft of equipment from the railroad museum.

1:30 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a truck reported stolen from Red Bluff at a business on Railroad Avenue. It was located and towed from the scene, and a locate notice was issued.

