Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman reported for ‘beheading’ flowers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:23 a.m. — A caller from Richardson and Washington streets reported a stolen vehicle, which was located in Oakland.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported the theft of a mailbox.

6:19 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault. It was found to have been horseplay between two brothers, with no criminal intent.

6:21 p.m. — A woman wanted someone to tell her son to raise his daughter.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported finding a “hype kit.”

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported hearing a gunshot.

10:21 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported a drunken man trying to get inside, who then was yelling and screaming at passing cars. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

Tuesday

5:33 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a vehicle on the sidewalk with two tires in the gutter. It was found that way because a transient got in it and pushed it.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

11:14 p.m. — A caller reported a missing person whose vehicle was located in the parking lot at Beale Falls. The missing man had two dogs with him. Search and Rescue located the man at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Monday

12:18 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way and Silverdale Lane reported a bear mauled a goat, which needed to be put down.

7:01 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported the theft of a rear license plate.

7:23 a.m. — A caller from Gold Drive reported a woman wrapped in a pink blanket lying in a driveway. The woman was OK. At 10:42 a.m., a caller reported the same woman passed out in the driveway and wanted “a show of force.”

8:12 a.m. — A caller from Meadow View Drive reported a chicken had been killed.

8:39 a.m. — A caller from Maverick Lane reported a 10 year old and a 13 year old were throwing furniture in the pool and being disrespectful.

8:54 a.m. — A woman from Rambling Road was looking for the time and said it’s the afternoon where she is. At 10:44 a.m., she called to ask for the time and was advised against the improper use of 911.

9:05 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported identity theft.

9:09 a.m. — A woman from Ball Road reported being trapped in her house by two large dogs. A dog was contained and the owner received a warning.

9:55 a.m. — A caller from Spenceville Road reported vandalism and the theft of a fence.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Sisson Road reported a possibly rabid fox.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported possible embezzlement of funds.

12:42 p.m. — A caller from Salada Court reported being chased around by a raccoon.

12:57 p.m. — A caller from Turtleback Hill reported an assault.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from Fuller Lake reported the theft of money from a fee tube.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported an ATM card fraud.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Greenhorn Access Road reported a man was bitten by a loose dog and was seeking treatment.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Manion Canyon Road reported hearing loud explosions or gunfire.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from Tumbling Creek Road reported hearing multiple gunshots.

7:92 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a vehicle on fire.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road reported squatters.

8:33 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported ongoing issues with prowlers who were looking into vehicles. Extra patrols were requested.

8:36 p.m. — A man from Sages Road reported a woman was under the influence of a controlled substance, using crank, and leaving with a child. He then reported she hit him with a vehicle. The woman reported he broke one of her tail lights.

9:39 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported a man on meth making threats and breaking things. He then left in a vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:22 a.m. — A caller from York and Broad streets reported a woman with a bouquet of flowers she removed from yards on Broad Street, none of which belong to her. The caller said she was responsible for beheading most of the flowers in the area. She could not be located.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Deer Creek School reported a fight at the ball field, and an assault.

6:23 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported people walking around with a machine gun doing crack.

— Liz Kellar