Nevada County police blotter: Woman not psychic, landlord not dead

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

3:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a woman going door to door, knocking and telling people they were evicted because the landlord died. She was screaming and appeared under the influence or having a mental break. She said the landlord died and she was helping him out because she is a psychic. She was advised against causing a disturbance. Additionally, the landlord is not dead.

8:40 a.m. — A caller from Brighton Street and McCourtney Road reported a man swinging a baseball bat at another man.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way requested extra patrols for increasingly hostile shoppers.

10:06 a.m. — A woman from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a person spit in her face and stole her phone.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people were moving signs at the entrance to get in. At 12:21 p.m., the caller reported people were still moving signs to get in. Six cars were moved along.

10:39 a.m. — A caller reported a 6-year-old girl said she jumped out of her upstairs window and hurt her back. The girl said she got in trouble and her mother was throwing pillows and blankets at her and threatened to put hot sauce in her mouth. CPS declined to respond and the girl was taken to the hospital.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported a customer not paying for service.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole a donation box and ran out, leaving in a truck.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a man with a bandana covering his face, banging on the windows before jumping a fence. He had been smoking, possibly meth, from a glass pipe. He could not be located.

9:23 p.m. — A caller reported hearing a loud explosion. Other callers reported a gunshot, or fireworks. Nothing was located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

11:33 a.m. — A woman from Morning Sun Lane reported her neighbors had fired five shots and Google Earth show they live too close to her and are not following the ordinance.

11:35 a.m. — A caller from Falling Star Lane reported a scam.

12:05 p.m. — A caller from Chaparral Drive reported a man pushed another man and punched a dent in his vehicle.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone stole a propane tank, and also reported having nine out of 12 symptoms for COVID-19.

3:22 p.m. — A caller from Swallow Way reported a possible eBay fraud.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road reported two men in a physical fight who then separated.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from New Brunswick Court reported hearing a huge boom. The caller was advised of thunder in the area.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Valley Drive reported receiving two packages not addressed to the occupants at the address, one of which contained marijuana.

7:43 p.m. — A caller from Lakewood Lane reported a man dumping trash in people’s trash cans. When confronted, the man had dolls in his vehicle and seemed to be scouting out homes in the area.

11:15 p.m. — A woman from Orchard Springs Road reported a man threatened her for money or he would post a nude photo of her on Instagram. She said she did not know the man.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

4:49 a.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a woman who had not been a guest at the warming shelter was causing a disturbance.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue and Gold Flat Road reported finding a fish head and bones near his vehicle after seeing a transient in the area.

— Liz Kellar